Jo Adell And Guardians Play Angels On Aug. 26

Adell is hitting for a .239 BA, .293 OBP and .408 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 54 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Grayson Rodriguez (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.