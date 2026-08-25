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Jo Adell
Cleveland Guardians

Jo Adell

Cleveland Guardians • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Guardians Face Angels On Aug. 25

Jo Adell and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .242 BA, .294 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 54 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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