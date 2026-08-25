Jo Adell And Guardians Face Angels On Aug. 25

Adell is hitting for a .242 BA, .294 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 54 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 80 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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