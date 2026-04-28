Jo Adell And Angels Take On White Sox On April 28

Adell is hitting for a .262 BA, .305 OBP and .377 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 13 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (3-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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