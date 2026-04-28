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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Take On White Sox On April 28

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adell has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .262 BA, .305 OBP and .377 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 13 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (3-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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