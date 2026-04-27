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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Face White Sox On April 27

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adell has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .265 BA, .310 OBP and .385 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Anthony Kay (1-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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