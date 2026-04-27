Jo Adell And Angels Face White Sox On April 27

Adell is hitting for a .265 BA, .310 OBP and .385 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 13 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Adell has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Anthony Kay (1-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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