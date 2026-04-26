Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 26

Adell is hitting for a .265 BA, .306 OBP and .389 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 13 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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