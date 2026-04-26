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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 26

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Adell has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .265 BA, .306 OBP and .389 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 13 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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