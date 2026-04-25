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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Face Royals On April 25

Jo Adell and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Adell has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .266 BA, .308 OBP and .367 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 12 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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