Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 24

Adell is hitting for a .269 BA, .313 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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