Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 24
Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Adell is hitting for a .269 BA, .313 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.