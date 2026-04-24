FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 24

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .269 BA, .313 OBP and .375 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News