Jo Adell And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On June 30

Adell is hitting for a .249 BA, .293 OBP and .398 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 39 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (6-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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