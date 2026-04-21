Jo Adell And Angels Play Blue Jays On April 21

Adell is hitting for a .278 BA, .320 OBP and .392 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 11 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Patrick Corbin (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.