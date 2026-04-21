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Jo Adell
Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell

Los Angeles Angels • #7 RF

Jo Adell And Angels Play Blue Jays On April 21

Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Adell has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adell is hitting for a .278 BA, .320 OBP and .392 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 11 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Patrick Corbin (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jo Adell

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