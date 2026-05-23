JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Reds On May 23

Wetherholt is hitting for a .239 BA, .357 OBP and .413 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 35 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. Wetherholt has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first this season.

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