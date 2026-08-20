JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 20

Wetherholt is hitting for a .243 BA, .348 OBP and .374 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 82 runs. In 552 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Wetherholt has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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