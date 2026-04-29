JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 29

Wetherholt is hitting for a .241 BA, .368 OBP and .435 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 25 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Wetherholt has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.