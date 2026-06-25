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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 25

JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .262 BA, .361 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 49 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-6) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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