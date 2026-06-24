JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 24

Wetherholt is hitting for a .267 BA, .366 OBP and .421 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 49 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.