JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 23
JJ Wetherholt and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wetherholt is hitting for a .271 BA, .372 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.