JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 23

Wetherholt is hitting for a .271 BA, .372 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

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