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JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt

St. Louis Cardinals • #26 SS

JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On June 22

JJ Wetherholt and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wetherholt has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wetherholt is hitting for a .268 BA, .370 OBP and .428 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 49 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Wetherholt has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Royals.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.81 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
JJ Wetherholt

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