JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Cubs On May 30

Wetherholt is hitting for a .234 BA, .349 OBP and .397 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 36 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Ben Brown (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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