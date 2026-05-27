JJ Wetherholt And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 27

Wetherholt is hitting for a .234 BA, .353 OBP and .393 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 36 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Wetherholt has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not yet named a starter.

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