Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 30

Sanchez is hitting for a .264 BA, .309 OBP and .448 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 11 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Bailey Ober (2-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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