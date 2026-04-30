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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 30

Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .264 BA, .309 OBP and .448 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 11 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Bailey Ober (2-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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