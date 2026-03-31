Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Rockies On March 31

Sanchez had a .237 BA, .304 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .699 and he scored 61 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 48 runs. Sanchez recorded 13 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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