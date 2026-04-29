Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 29
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .265 BA, .312 OBP and .458 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.