Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 29

Sanchez is hitting for a .265 BA, .312 OBP and .458 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.