Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Rangers On June 27

Sanchez is hitting for a .274 BA, .316 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 22 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.

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