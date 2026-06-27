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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Rangers On June 27

Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 27 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .274 BA, .316 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 22 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Sanchez

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