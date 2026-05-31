Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Orioles On May 31

Sanchez is hitting for a .285 BA, .322 OBP and .461 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 19 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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