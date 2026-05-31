Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Orioles On May 31
Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .285 BA, .322 OBP and .461 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 19 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.