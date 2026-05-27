Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Marlins On May 27

Sanchez is hitting for a .285 BA, .324 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 18 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

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