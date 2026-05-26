Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Marlins On May 26

Sanchez is hitting for a .279 BA, .315 OBP and .435 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 17 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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