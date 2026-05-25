Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Marlins On May 25
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .278 BA, .315 OBP and .437 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 17 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.