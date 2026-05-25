Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Face Marlins On May 25

Sanchez is hitting for a .278 BA, .315 OBP and .437 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 17 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.07 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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