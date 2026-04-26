Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Guardians On April 26

Sanchez is hitting for a .263 BA, .318 OBP and .421 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored nine runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-3 with a 6.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.