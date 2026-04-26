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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Guardians On April 26

Jesus Sanchez and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sanchez is hitting for a .263 BA, .318 OBP and .421 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored nine runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-3 with a 6.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Sanchez

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