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Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays • #12 RF

Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Play Athletics On March 29

Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Athletics at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Sanchez had a .237 BA, .304 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .699 and he scored 61 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 48 runs. Sanchez recorded 13 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Luis Morales makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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