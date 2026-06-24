Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 24
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .278 BA, .320 OBP and .443 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 22 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.