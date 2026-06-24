Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 24

Sanchez is hitting for a .278 BA, .320 OBP and .443 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 22 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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