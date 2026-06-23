Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 23

Sanchez is hitting for a .280 BA, .323 OBP and .449 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 22 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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