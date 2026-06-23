Jesus Sanchez And Blue Jays Take On Astros On June 23
Jesus Sanchez and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Sanchez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanchez is hitting for a .280 BA, .323 OBP and .449 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 22 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Astros.
Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.