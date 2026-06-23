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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Nationals On June 23

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Luzardo has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 6-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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