Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Nationals On June 23

Luzardo is 6-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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