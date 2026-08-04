Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Nationals On Aug. 4

Luzardo is 9-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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