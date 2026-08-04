Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Take On Nationals On Aug. 4
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -111 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Luzardo is 9-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.