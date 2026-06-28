Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 28
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -158 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Luzardo is 6-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.