Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 28

Luzardo is 6-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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