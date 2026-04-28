Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Giants On April 28

Luzardo is 1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.