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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 31

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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