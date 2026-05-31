Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 31

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.