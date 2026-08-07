Jeremy Pena And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 7

Pena is hitting for a .311 BA, .369 OBP and .509 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 54 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Pena has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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