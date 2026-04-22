Jeremiah Jackson And Orioles Square Off Against Royals On April 22

Jackson is hitting for a .297 BA, .321 OBP and .527 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored eight runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs (20th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (2-0) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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