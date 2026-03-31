Jeimer Candelario And Angels Take On Cubs On March 31
Jeimer Candelario and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Candelario has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Candelario had a .113 BA, .198 OBP and .213 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .410 and he scored three runs. In 91 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Astros.
Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.