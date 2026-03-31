Jeimer Candelario And Angels Take On Cubs On March 31

Candelario had a .113 BA, .198 OBP and .213 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .410 and he scored three runs. In 91 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.

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