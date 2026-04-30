Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 30

Springs is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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