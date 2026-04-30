Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 30
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Springs has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Springs is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.