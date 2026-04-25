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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 25

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Springs has +140 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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