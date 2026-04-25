Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 25

Springs is 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.