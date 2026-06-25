Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Giants On June 25

Springs is 3-7 with a 5.55 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.