Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Giants On June 25
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Springs has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Springs is 3-7 with a 5.55 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering six earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.