Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Blue Jays On March 28

Springs went 11-11 with a 4.11 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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