Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Blue Jays On March 28
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, March 28 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Springs has -110 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Springs went 11-11 with a 4.11 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Blue Jays averaged 4.9 runs per game last season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.