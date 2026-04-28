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Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm

New York Yankees • #13 CF

Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Square Off Against Rangers On April 28

Jazz Chisholm and the New York Yankees will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Chisholm has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chisholm is hitting for a .218 BA, .301 OBP and .356 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 13 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Chisholm has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (2-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jazz Chisholm

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