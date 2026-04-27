Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Play Rangers On April 27

Chisholm is hitting for a .216 BA, .303 OBP and .330 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 12 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Chisholm has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Jack Leiter (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.