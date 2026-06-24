Javier Assad And Cubs Play Mets On June 24

Assad is 5-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.