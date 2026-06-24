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Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad

Chicago Cubs • #72 RP

Javier Assad And Cubs Play Mets On June 24

Javier Assad will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Assad is 5-1 with a 3.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Javier Assad

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