Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against Tigers On June 24

Dominguez is hitting for a .227 BA, .261 OBP and .409 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored six runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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