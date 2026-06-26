Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 26

Dominguez is hitting for a .230 BA, .260 OBP and .432 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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