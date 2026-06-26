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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 26

Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .230 BA, .260 OBP and .432 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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