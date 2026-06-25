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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 25

Jasson Dominguez and the New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .229 BA, .260 OBP and .443 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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