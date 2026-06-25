Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 25

Dominguez is hitting for a .229 BA, .260 OBP and .443 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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