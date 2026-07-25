Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Phillies On July 25

Dominguez is hitting for a .233 BA, .269 OBP and .390 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 16 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. Dominguez has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Tim Mayza (2-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.