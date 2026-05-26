Jason Alexander And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 26

Alexander is 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.