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Jason Alexander
Houston Astros

Jason Alexander

Houston Astros • #54 RP

Jason Alexander And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On May 26

Jason Alexander will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Alexander has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alexander is 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jason Alexander

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